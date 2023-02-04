Tanuvas holds conference on veterinary practitioners

CHENNAI: To update the skills of veterinary practitioners, the Directorate of Clinics of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) held a national conference on February 3 and 4.

The conference held on the topic 'advancement of veterinary clinical practices to global standards', focused on sharpening the skills and knowledge of veterinary practitioners with latest clinical techniques and to raise the veterinary clinical practices to global standards.

As many as 152 practitioners from across the country participated in the two-day conference held at the university campus.

KN Selvakumar, vice-chancellor, Tanuvas addressing the audience said that the contribution of field veterinarians for the socioeconomic development of rural farming communities is remarkable.

"For upskilling, this kind of national conference will be held every year,” it said.

Subsequently, the VC pointed out the efforts taken by the State government to conserve native cattle like Kankeyam, Pulikulam, Bargur, Alambadi and Umbalacahery. Meanwhile, the government has also allotted funds for the conservation of native dog breeds like Rajapalayam, Kanni and Chippiparai.

On the other hand, Inderjeet Singh, VC of GADVASU, Ludhiana also present at the event noted that Tanuvas is setting high standards for other universities to follow.

During the event, lead papers were presented on recent advances in pet and farm animal clinical practices to meet the growing global needs.