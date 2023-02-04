Self-defence training for girls: TN schools want more money

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu School Education Department has allocated Rs 184 crore for self-defence training programme for Class 6-8 girl students studying in government schools, at a rate of Rs 5,000 per month per school, the school managements claim that it was inadequate.

The self-defence training is part of the ‘Atma Raksha Prashikshan Scheme’ of the Central government.

A total of 6,774 middle schools and 5,519 high and higher secondary schools in the state will be given an amount of Rs 5,000 per month per school for a period of three months.

However, headmasters on condition of anonymity told IANS: “The amount was inadequate as this amount includes the training fee of instructors, who are to be hired from outside as well as snacks to the students.”

A government school headmaster of Kancheepuram, while speaking to IANS on anonymity, said: “The amount that is granted per school is much less. We can’t pay an instructor and then allocate funds for the snacks of the students who are undergoing training. We need more funds for providing the refreshments to the students.”

The circular issued by the school education department states that a maximum of 100 students must only be present in a class.

“The students should be taught how they can use common things like key chains, dupattas of churidars, pencils, pens, and notebooks for self-defence. The training is given twice a week and women teachers are preferred,” added the circular.

The School Education Department officials will conduct periodic reviews of the training programme being conducted in schools.

Another issue that is plaguing the teachers and school management committees is the lack of time as January is already over and by March-end summer vacation commences and hence the three months time will not be available.

So, the school managements are submitting a proposal to the state government to increase the number of hours per week.