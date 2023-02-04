No political interferences: Stalin’s diktat to new Collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday instructed district Collectors not to give in to political interference while serving people in their jurisdiction.

Addressing newly-appointed Collectors of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts where the Chief Minister had conducted reviews while launching the "CM on field inspection" scheme, Stalin said, "As soon as you (collectors) assume office in the districts, you must review the status of projects and assess as to what are the projects pending, projects that could not be launched, impediments to the projects (implementation) and the litigations pending before the courts, and take steps to implement them soon."

"I am confident that when we visit the districts you take charge of soon, you would be able to apprise us that they have been fulfilled and rectified," added the Chief Minister who replaced the district Collectors and police officers in the districts post-review.

Instructing them to maintain law and order in their districts, the Chief Minister said, "You must discharge your duty and serve the people without giving in to any political feelings (interferences)."

"Don't assume that we will remain silent after delegating the duties to you. The Chief secretary will also continuously review the projects completed by you. As the Chief Minister, I will also review it," he cautioned.

Referring to the ensuing Budget session due in March, Stalin said, "Besides the new projects to be announced in the budget, the status of already announced projects would also be discussed in the Budget. Keep that in mind and provide the appropriate answers to our government."