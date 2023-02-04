HC tells cops: Consider RSS man’s plea to provide armed protection

CHENNAI: Justice G Chandrasekharan of the Madras High Court directed the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner to consider the representation of an RSS member who is also a Supreme Court advocate for providing armed security to him.

The judge passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by B Ramaswamy. The petitioner sought direction to the Chennai City police, assistant commissioner of police, Anna Nagar range, and Inspector of Police, JJ Nagar, Chennai to provide adequate police protection to him and his family members.

According to the petitioner, after he filed a criminal case against VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, he was attacked by the VCK followers in Virudhunagar and Chennai. An FIR was also pending with the Salaigramam Police Station in Virudhunagar district.

He further submitted that since there had been continuous threats from VCK followers, he made a representation to the city police, and the same was not considered.

The police submitted that since the petitioner seeks armed police protection, it has to be decided on the actual threat perception and the request has to be processed by the Security Committee.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that in the light of the earlier violent incidents that were committed against the petitioner, there shall be a direction to the police to pass appropriate orders within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.