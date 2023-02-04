Civic body launches online citizen portal in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur city Corporation on Friday launched an online citizen portal for facilitating the residents to submit their petitions and grievances. Launching the portal with a QR code, Mayor Shan Ramanathan said, the residents from all 51 wards can put up their petitions including complaints on the accumulation of garbage, sewage water leakage and even cattle menace on the portal. “As the portal would be monitored by the mayor and officials of all departments, the grievances would be addressed immediately,” said the mayor. The portal can also be used for applying for certificates and checking the status of a petition. This would enable transparent governance, he said. The civic body plans to give a provision of paying taxes for UGD, drinking water and property. “Since the people can have easy access to the portal, the works would be done without any delay,” the mayor added.