BJP will not support independent symbol in Erode by-poll: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Hinting that his party would not support AIADMK if it contests in an independent symbol at Erode East by-poll, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said on Saturday that his party's preferred option will be a single and strong candidate for the by-election.

"How a national party could support an independent symbol in the elections. We want an united AIADMK and field a single candidate to contest in Erode by-poll and that too in two-leaf symbol since winning chances will be bright,” he added.

Hoping that both EPS and OPS factions would take a good decision today itself, Annamalai said that only a little over 20 days left before the elections, and therefore they have to come to a speedy conclusion.

With a few AIADMK leaders charging the BJP for entering into the internal affairs of the party, Annamalai said that his party will not indulge in the internal issues of any political party.

"The request of united AIADMK and a single candidate is only for the Erode by-polls,” he said adding certain leaders in AIADMK did not know what the national party have discussed with EPS and OPS on Friday.

He said national BJP leader CT Ravi met both EPS and OPS and requested and discussed fielding strong candidates under united AIADMK. "Both EPS and OPS have sought time,” he said.