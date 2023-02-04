19 candidates filed nomination papers in Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: In the last 4 days of filing nomination for the Erode East by-polls, it is reported that 19 candidates have filed their nomination papers. The timings for filing of nominations begin at 11 am and end at 3 pm.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, 19 people including OPS' candidate Senthilmurugan, Congress leader EVKS Elangovan as DMK front candidate have filed their nominations.

Senthilmurugan, Erode East candidate of OPS' faction, has filed his nomination on Friday.

The nomination of EPS-led AIADMK candidate Thennarasu, who was about to file his nomination today, has been postponed to February 7.

This decision, according to some sources, is linked with BJP's Annamalai and CT Ravi meeting with EPS.

Following the meeting, the leaders urged EPS and OPS to put up a united front to defeat the DMK.

The Erode East by-poll will be held on February 27, the counting of votes would take place on March 2.

The by-poll has been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.