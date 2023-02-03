Stalin issues appointment orders to medical staff at Secretariat

Nurses recruited on contract basis are appointed on a permanent basis after completion of minimum two years of contract work. The appointment orders were given to 787 workers, including five contract nurses, five darkroom assistants, three laboratory technician level-II and four junior assistants.

Also, 117 darkroom assistants include 92 darkroom assistants for the DMS and 85 darkroom assistants for the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The 19 level-II laboratory technicians will be appointed at the food analysis laboratories under the Food Safety Department in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu. The successors of the 21 employees who passed away during their service in the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and DME were given the post of junior assistant on a compassionate basis, stated the release.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary P senthilkumar, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of DPH, Dr R Santhimalar, director of medical education, Dr Harisundari, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services were part of the event.