Stalin issues appointment orders to medical staff at Secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin issued 787 appointments and permanent work orders for 570 contract nurses, 177 darkroom assistants, 19 laboratory technicians, and 21 junior assistants on a compassionate basis on Friday at the Secretariat.
"As many as 15,409 nurses have been appointed on contractual basis by medical staff selection board from 2015 to present in all government medical college hospitals, and primary healthcare in the state. The contract nurses will be appointed in the vacant postings available at the government hospitals operating under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS)," said a press release.
Nurses recruited on contract basis are appointed on a permanent basis after completion of minimum two years of contract work. The appointment orders were given to 787 workers, including five contract nurses, five darkroom assistants, three laboratory technician level-II and four junior assistants.
Also, 117 darkroom assistants include 92 darkroom assistants for the DMS and 85 darkroom assistants for the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).
The 19 level-II laboratory technicians will be appointed at the food analysis laboratories under the Food Safety Department in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu. The successors of the 21 employees who passed away during their service in the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and DME were given the post of junior assistant on a compassionate basis, stated the release.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary P senthilkumar, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of DPH, Dr R Santhimalar, director of medical education, Dr Harisundari, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services were part of the event.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android