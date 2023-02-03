Soon, Chennai Bus App to be expanded to SETC

CHENNAI: Passengers can get to know the real-time locations of their long distance buses as the state transport department has decided to include the bus tracking facility for SETC (State Express Transport Corporation) buses in Chennai Bus App.

"Presently, GPS devices are being installed in MTC buses so that passengers could track buses. Following this, GPS devices will be installed in SETC buses and tracking facility will be included in Chennai Bus App," Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said in a statement.

He added that passengers can also know the details of the buses being operated in certain routes by clicking “Search Route” option.

As the App has facility to share live location of the buses, the app will ensure safety of women and students.