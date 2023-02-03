More buses between Gudapakkam and Vengathur sought

On a daily basis, more than 500 school students come to Tiruvallur from areas like Gudapakkam, Murugancherry, Aranvoyal Kuppam, Aranvoyal, Vengathur etc. However, several people have complained that the buses do not operate at specific timings in the mornings causing the students to miss their classes. Also, the buses arriving from Poonamallee are always crowded causing a crisis situation for the passengers. Following this, the members of public have demanded for more buses to be operated at specific timings.