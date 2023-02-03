Keep registry of police personnel at local stations, orders DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state head of the police force on Friday asked the local police station to make sure that Station head officers in uniform take part in funeral of retired or serving police personnel and place a wreath on behalf of the state police chief in honour of the deceased besides keeping a registry of police personnel living in the station limit.

To implement the instruction smoothly, the communication from DGP C Sylendra Babu, state head of the police force, has asked all police stations to maintain a registry of serving and retired police personnel. The register should be named 'retired police personnel living in the police station limit'.

Senior officers are also asked to inspect the registry during their inspection at police stations.