Heavy rains: 4 dists in TN declare holiday for schools today

CHENNAI: Few districts have been experiencing heavy rains since this morning, due to this holiday as been declared today for schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Schools in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal district of Puducherry have declared holiday for school students from Class 1 to 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a warning for the high-speed stormy winds and in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and advised the fishermen to avoid venturing into coastal regions.