TamilNadu

Heavy rains: 4 dists in TN declare holiday for schools today

Few districts have been experiencing heavy rains since this morning, due to this holiday as been declared today for schools.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Few districts have been experiencing heavy rains since this morning, due to this holiday as been declared today for schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Schools in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal district of Puducherry have declared holiday for school students from Class 1 to 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a warning for the high-speed stormy winds and in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and advised the fishermen to avoid venturing into coastal regions.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Puducherry
Schools
Thanjavur
Heavy Rains
Indian Meteorological Department
Nagapattinam
Holiday
Karaikal
Tiruvarur
India Meteorological Department
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in