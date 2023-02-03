Councillor’s poster ‘raises a stink’ on CM visit day

However, what peeves residents is the slow pace of work on the dump yard coming up at Tharaikadu on V Kotta Road. The site chosen for the dump yard is a rocky terrain and due digging up the area is taking time. This has been causing problems in garbage clearance. Previously, there was no fixed site and garbage removed from the town was dumped in remote areas in the periphery of the town. But, due to opposition from locals in those areas, the civic body identified Tharaikadu site where work is under way to set up a dump yard.