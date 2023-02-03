Consider plea to remove illegal hoardings: HC to Tirupur Corpn

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tirupur Municipal Corporation and City Police to consider and dispose of within three weeks a representation made for removing all the illegal flex boards and hoardings in the industrial town.

The bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq passed the directions on hearing the petition filed by K Gobinath, president of Indhu Munnetra Kazhagam, a resident of Tirupur.

The petitioner sought direction to the Tirupur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Tirupur City Police Commissioner to consider and dispose of his representation to remove all the illegal hoardings, flex banners, and sign boards.

According to the petitioner, several people erected hoardings, flex/digital banners, sign boards, and advertisements in most of the places of the city without obtaining any permission from the competent authorities.

"As the hoardings and flex boards are erected in the city of Tirupur without following any rules and regulations, it would cause hardship to the citizens and it is disturbing the free vehicular movements. These illegal flex banners kept by the political, communal, and other organizations would cause unrest and attract law and order problems in the city," the petitioner argued.

Recording the submissions, the High Court pointed out the orders and restrictions made by the Supreme Court regarding the process of erecting hoardings and advertisements without the consent of authorities. The judges also directed the respondents to consider the representation of the petitioner and dispose of it within three weeks as per merits.