Cash for votes in Erode East by-polls: Sahoo seeks report from DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo, who is probing into TN BJP's complaint against DMK on cash for votes during the by-election, has asked DGP Sylendra Babu and Erode District Collector Krishnanunni to submit a report on the issue.

According to reports, Sahoo would submit a report to the Election Commission of India.

As per allegations, KN Nehru, senior DMK minister, and Congress candidate, EVKS Elangovan, were allegedly heard talking about money distribution in the constituency in a video footage. In the video, the DMK minister can be heard conversing about providing cash, to meet at a place called 'Platinum Mahal', and that it should be completed between January 30 and February 1.

Sahoo received a complaint from administrators on behalf of BJP chief Annamalai, Deputy Presidents Advocate Paul Kanagaraj, KP Ramalingam, Narayanan Thirupathy, and others. The leaders also highlighted that changes needed to be made to the police force and revenue to ensure a fair electoral process.

The by-election for the Erode East Constituency will take place on February 27 and the counting will happen on March 2. The deadline for submitting election nomination papers is February 7.