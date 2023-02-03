Assembly Committee takes stock of Singaperumal Kovil ROB works

Work to construct a railway overbridge in place of the level crossing no 47 near Singaperumal Kovil was taken up under Railway Works Programme 2006-07 and it commenced in February of 2011 with a sanctioned amount of Rs 52.89 crore. After completion of work on the Sriperumbudur side, it had to be stopped in October 2014 for obtaining NoC from the NHAI. Later, when the government decided to form the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, they decided to integrate the overpass. Ramakrishnan and the MLas took stock of the works on Thursday and also inspected the Chengalpattu Law College post.