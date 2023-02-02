Unusual rains delay salt production in Thoothukudi
MADURAI: Salt production in Thoothukudi, a major contributor, is yet to go in full swing this year because of unusual rains.
When production started earlier this year, rains hampered operations at saltpans. If weather conditions are conducive and the saltpans exposed to hot sun for a period of over fifteen consecutive days, production will enter full swing next month. However, the MeT Department predicted heavy rains on February 1 and 2 in Thoothukudi and some other coastal districts of south Tamil Nadu. Hence, the salt manufacturers are uncertain about when the production would resume, G Gragadurai, president, Thoothukudi Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association, said.
The average annual production is on the declining trend in Thoothukudi over the last two years owing to unseasonal rains. On its current market value, Gragadurai said a tonne of crystal salt dropped from Rs 3,500 to Rs 2,500 now. The demand for edible salt is declining gradually since the buyers are looking forward to a new production season, he told DT Next.
Further, he said not all saltpans underwent reformation works as more rains were predicted in coming days. Once it rained consistently, water deposited in pans would turn into muddy brown and experience temperature against the wishes of manufacturers. Moreover, such unfamiliar conditions could cause further delay in production, he added.
ARAS Dhanabalan, secretary of the association, said any rainfall would be a welcome one for manufacturers as it could help reduce the accumulated stock. Thoothukudi achieved about 70 per cent of its annual average production last year and nearly 30 per cent of salt stocks remain intact, Dhanabalan said.
According to S Petchimuthu, a manufacturer in Thoothukudi, only about 10 to 20 per cent of production took off at the initial stage after completing maintenance works in saltpans. This year, there could be a peak in production at some point in April or May.
MSP Thenraja, president, Salt Merchants Association, Thoothukudi, said some manufacturers while taking the saltpan reformation works, allowed a layer of salt to deposit in pans and did not wipe it out to reduce maintenance expenses.
