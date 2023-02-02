Unusual rains delay salt production in Thoothukudi

When production started earlier this year, rains hampered operations at saltpans. If weather conditions are conducive and the saltpans exposed to hot sun for a period of over fifteen consecutive days, production will enter full swing next month. However, the MeT Department predicted heavy rains on February 1 and 2 in Thoothukudi and some other coastal districts of south Tamil Nadu. Hence, the salt manufacturers are uncertain about when the production would resume, G Gragadurai, president, Thoothukudi Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association, said.