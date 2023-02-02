Tribal woman found dead in suspected tiger attack at MTR
COIMBATORE: Villagers resorted to a roadblock after a tribal woman was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).
The deceased, identified by the Forest department as Maari (50), wife of Bomman alias Kethan from Anaipaadi tribal village, had gone to collect firewood near a forest area on Tuesday evening.
As she did not return thereafter, her family members informed the Forest department staff, who went in search on Wednesday early morning and found the woman lying dead around 200 metres from Theppakadu elephant camp.
“The nature of injuries on the woman and pugmarks suggest that she died in a suspected tiger attack,” said an official. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to the government hospital and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased.
Condemning the incident, people from a couple of tribal villages staged a roadblock resulting in traffic disruptions on Gudalur-Mysuru Road and the road towards Masinagudi. They however withdrew the protest after officials of the Forest department assured action.
The Forest department has fixed 25 cameras to monitor the movement of the tiger. Villagers were also asked to stay cautious and not to step out in the dark.
