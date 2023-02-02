Tahsildar office fined Rs 5L

CHENGALPATTU: The Consumer Court on Thursday directed Kundrathur Tahsildar office to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation and legal fee to a man for not surveying his land. The complainant Jayaseelan owns a land near Urapakkam railway station. He had requested Kundrathur Tahsildar to survey his land in July 2021 and paid Rs 2,400. However, when even after a year no one surveyed the property. So he filed a case at Consumer Court.