Spectator gored to death in jallikattu near Manapparai

TIRUCHY: A spectator was gored to death in the jallikattu event held near Manapparai here on Thursday. At the event held in Pothamettupatti near Manapparai in which over 700 bulls and 340 tamers took part, one of the bulls hit a spectator, who was later identified as Murugan (54) from Andavarkoil Street in Poosaripatti in Manapparai. He was rushed to a private hospital, but he died on the way.