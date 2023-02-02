Social media influence on voting pattern is a myth, says PTR

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan on Thursday said the average electorate in the south are well aware and thoughtful in exercising their franchise.

The electorates prefer candidates who are accessible and deliver what they are assured of. He also dismissed the concept that social media influencing the voting pattern and called it a "myth" and emphasised the importance of micro-level campaigning in winning elections.

Delivering the inaugural address of THALAIVA workshop, which was organised by political strategist Aspire Swaminathan, the minister said the climate of politics has changed drastically from "Thinnai Pracharam" of the Dravidian Movement in early 1920 to the social media campaigns in the south now. The change is happening very fast and it was a welcome one.

Nonetheless, it was starkly different from north India, particularly the Hindi heartland, he said, adding, "The primary difference is relatively lower education, economic progress and penetration of technology (in the Hindi heartland). You can control the message and the campaign can be carried out in the traditional way by party mechanism and through TV and radio."

Availability of data equity like in the USA and UK can facilitate the delivery of a tailor-made message according to the profile of the categorisation of the population. It is not viable here in the absence of data equity despite penetration of technology and social media being much higher. Social media can be used only at a macro level as a tool for campaigns, he said.

Citing the voting in Madurai Central from 2011, he added that the voting pattern is very different from what is seen in rallies and massive campaigns. "It is incredibly sophisticated. The average voter is very thoughtful and aware of self interest and votes accordingly. They prefer leaders who remain "Mr Clean", and "Mr accessible" who can deliver and meet their demands," he observed.

He emphasised the importance of remaining connected with the community in the respective constituency by attending community programmes and functions. "Last election, for the first time in Tamil Nadu, we saw a great regional split where one region polled heavily towards one alliance and the rest voted heavily to the other alliance," he said, citing the 2021 Assembly elections in the State.