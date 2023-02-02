Scheme inaugurated, but no water supply yet in Chitlapakkam
CHENNAI: In 2018, the combined water supply scheme works for Chitlapakkam and Madambakkam commenced to provide water connection to houses in Chitlapakkam at a cost of Rs 3 crore. However, the facility is not functional till date even after completion before the pandemic.
The construction of the water supply system with collection sump and pumping arrangements at Madambakkam lake and a OHT of 2 lakh litres at Chitlapakkam got completed in July 2019 and the scheme was inaugurated with an assurance that the water connections would be provided after the rains.
“Water is considered to be a basic need, but in Chitlapakkam area the people have not been getting water supply for past 16 years,” said a resident.
The residents complained about the issue and in March 2021, they collected a deposit for giving water connection. The deposit of Rs 10,000 was collected, but till date we haven’t received the water, said Dayanand, a resident of Chitlapakkam from Thirumagal Nagar Association.
In an official statement, the residents have claimed that borewells are drying fast and after being deprived of water connection, now people are forced to buy lorry water for Rs 1,000/- per load.
On April 23, 2021, the Corporation accepted the residents’ objection and replied that steps have been taken to provide new drinking water connections.
When contacted, Elangovan, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner said that he will take certain measures to solve this problem as soon as possible.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android