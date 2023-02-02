Renovation of 23 heritage buildings in TN to begin
CHENNAI: To retain historical value, 23 heritage monuments will be renovated in 13 districts of the State. An estimated cost of Rs 133 crore has been earmarked for the project.
The work is expected to begin this year, said the Public Works Department (PWD) Heritage Wing.
The long pending project of Humayun Mahal would take at least 6 months to be completed.
“Preliminary works for at least 17 heritage buildings under PWD including Rajaji Hall, King Institute (office administration and laboratory), East PAO and Agriculture Record Office will begin this year. Total cost of Rs 103 crore has been allocated for this,” said a senior PWD official.
The archaeology department has suggested 6 buildings for restoration works — Durbar Hall in Thanjavur, and Tharangambadi Fort in Mayiladuthurai. “The State government sanctioned Rs 30 crore for it,” he added.
The work for Brodies Castle in Music College campus is also expected to start soon for Rs 2 crore. Restoration work was carried out in 2007-2008, but now it’d focus on damaged portions. There was a shortage of skilled workers to renovate heritage buildings.
However, the department has trained workers with the help of experts. With enough manpower, the renovation and maintenance works were carried out quickly.
“In Humayun Mahal, PWD has completed restoration work. Recently, the museum department inspected pictures and writings related to heritage that’d be placed to attract more visitors. Based on expert opinion, a report will be submitted, and the government will sanction funds for it,” stated the official. “It’d take 6 months to convert it into a museum and will be opened for public use.”
Additionally, the department has submitted a report to renovate and maintain several buildings in the State such as Presidency College and Agri University in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 29 crore.
