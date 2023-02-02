Officials pacify journos irked by cop’s order
VELLORE: Mild commotion prevailed at Vellore Collectorate on Thursday after a police officer asked media persons to leave the premises ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit.
Trouble started after media personnel standing near the Aavin parlour in the B block area were asked to leave the spot by Vellore ADSP Sekar. When the scribes claimed that they have been issued official passes to cover the CM’s two-day tour to the district, Sekar was in no mood to listen to them. Annoyed at the behaviour of the cop, a section of media persons threw their passes on the ground and walked out.
On information, Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan arrived and asked why the media persons did not inform him about the issue. Meanwhile, some officials from the PR department also arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the journalists.
CM’s train delayed
Meanwhile in the evening, the Chennai-bound Dhanbad Express by which CM Stalin was to travel to Chennai after concluding his two day visit to Vellore arrived late by 25 minutes on Thursday.
Scheduled to arrive at 6.20 pm, the train arrived at 6.45 pm. Stalin and his entourage arrived at Katpadi railway station by 6.10 pm, but had to wait in the VIP lounge till the train arrived. Though the Dhanbad Express is usually received on platform 2 at Katpadi railway station, it was received on platform 1 for the CM’s entourage.
