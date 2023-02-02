Officials pacify journos irked by cop’s order

Trouble started after media personnel standing near the Aavin parlour in the B block area were asked to leave the spot by Vellore ADSP Sekar. When the scribes claimed that they have been issued official passes to cover the CM’s two-day tour to the district, Sekar was in no mood to listen to them. Annoyed at the behaviour of the cop, a section of media persons threw their passes on the ground and walked out.