New subsidy scheme to provide farm tools

Under this scheme, agricultural implements will be provided to small and marginal farmers. He further added that the farmers who want to get the above farm tools can approach their respective Regional Agriculture Extension Centers or Regional Agriculture Officers along with documents like Patta, Family Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport size photograph for their land. “In this scheme, priority will be given to widows, women abandoned by their husbands, differently abled and third gender and on the basis of first come first served, only one agricultural farm tool kit will be given to one farm family,” he said.