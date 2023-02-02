Krishnagiri protest: 200 people involved in violence arrested

CHENNAI: Krishnagiri Police have arrested more than 200 people involved in riots in Hosur, who blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highways. The agitation was against a decision to deny permission to hold bull-racing (‘erudhu vidum vizha’) at Gobasandiram village, Uddanapalli, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In Krishnagiri district, 'erudhu vidum vizha' was decided to be held near Hosur and later permission was not given for holding the same. Yet, the festival committee repaired the empty space in that area and made all arrangements, including barricades and a stage. More than 100 bulls were brought and a large number of youths gathered to catch the bulls. However, due to a lack of proper permission from the district administration, the bull race was banned. Officials and police arrived on the spot and informed everyone to disperse stating that the bull race has been banned.

The youth, agitated over this, gathered on the National Highway and blocked the traffic by pelting stones on the middle of the road. A large number of government buses, trucks, cars, and other vehicles were damaged during the incident. The protestors threw stones at the police personnel, blocked the vehicles coming that way and climbed on them and raised slogans condemning the district administration. The police resorted to lathi charge, engaged water cannons and used tear gas bombs to disperse the crowd.