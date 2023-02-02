Heavy rains: TN dists declare holiday for schools, colleges today

CHENNAI: Few districts have been experiencing heavy rains since this morning, due to this holiday as been declared today for schools and colleges.

Due to the intense rain, a holiday had been given for some districts of the schools and colleges.

The district Collectors of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam have declared holidays on Thursday.

Similarly, Tiruvarur district has been experiencing rain since the morning. Due to this, District Revenue Officer Chidambaram has announced a holiday for only schools. (Thursday).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning for the high-speed stormy winds and in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and advised the fishermen to avoid venturing into coastal regions.

The IMD said that the sea conditions are also likely to be rough to very rough and issued a warning to the fishermen not to venture into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Area and along and off Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts till February 2.