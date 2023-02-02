Five inebriated youth held for vandalising Courtallam hotel

MADURAI: Five youth were held in Courtallam for vandalising a hotel, which is located near Anna statue in Courtallam, sources said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and it’s caught on CCTV camera. Courtallam Inspector of Police Rajesh Khanna said all those youths, who are local residents, were inebriate. They demanded food after entering the hotel at around 10.30 pm, when the hotel owner said food items could not be served at closing time. Irked, the youth pushed down a couple of tables and utensils inside the hotel and hit some of the chairs with logs. The Inspector after enquiring said both the group of youths and some of those working in the hotel were drunk when the incident occurred. Since some of the Courtallam police were on patrol at a temple festival they nabbed the youth on Thursday.