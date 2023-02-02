Duo breaks car window, steals Rs 2 lakh cash

CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a duo who allegedly stole Rs two lakh kept inside a bag kept inside a car, near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur. Raviraj (52), who owns two rice mills went to a bank to deposit Rs 7 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh was deposited. After returning to the car, he went back to the bank to retrieve the cheque book that he had left behind. On returning, he saw his car window broke open and two men fleeing on a motorcycle. Periyapalayam police registered a case and are investigating. Police said the suspects must be known to the victim, as they seem to be aware of his itinerary and trailed him.