CM receives pen from girl for MK’s memorial

VELLORE: A 10-year-old girl was pleasantly surprised when Chief Minister MK Stalin on his way out of the Vellore Collectorate at the end of the police officials review meeting halted his vehicle and received a pen she had with her on Wednesday night. CM Stalin was just exiting the Collectorate gate when he saw a big crowd waiting to see him. He then slowed his vehicle and waved to them. It was then that his eyes fell on Yazhini (10) daughter of Silambarasan of Vanjur near Katpadi who was also waiting to see him. He stopped his vehicle and received the pen she handed over to him with a request that it be placed at the memorial of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi. CM Stalin then shook the girl’s hand and left. V Yazhini was gushing with joy due the Chief Ministers gesture.