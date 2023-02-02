Chennai-based construction firm ordered to pay Rs 5L relief, house

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Thursday ordered a construction firm to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to its client for the delay in completing a flat and the house within 4 weeks. Manoharan from Kolathur had approached a Chennai based construction firm for a house in an apartment at Vandalur in 2012 and paid a sum of Rs 6.44 lakh as advance and Rs 22 lakh. The firm is supposed to hand over the house in November 2014. However, it asked Manoharan an additional amount of Rs 2.60 lakh with fine of Rs 25,000 per week if not paid. Shocked Manoharan filed a case with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (South Chennai) in 2017 and the case was transferred to Ariyalur Forum in July 2022. But, Manoharan passed away and his wife Sudha (45) followed the case.