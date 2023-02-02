Chances bright for AIADMK win, says OPS

MADURAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has a bright chance of winning the ensuing bypoll from Erode East constituency, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in Madurai on Thursday. With the bypoll scheduled this month, electioneering has gained momentum in the constituency, which’s set to witness a multi cornered contest. Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, Panneerselvam said not only his party cadre and the people of Tamil Nadu, but the BJP also wanted the AIADMK to unite. ‘As far as we are concerned, we are a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’, said OPS. On AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol row, Panneerselvam said as per rules and regulations concerning the party (AIADMK), he (OPS) was elected as the party’s coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami, currently the interim general secretary, as joint coordinator of AIADMK and the leadership positions would be in effect till 2026. Citing these, OPS expressed his readiness to sign up for the party’s traditional symbol (Two Leaves) matters whenever required. Further responding to queries, he said he would definitely meet VK Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK leader. On the Budget announcements, he said it would certainly take the country forward in a more progressive and positive way since the budget was made to benefit people from all walks of life. The state government after acknowledging the features of the Union Budget should utilise the resources properly and moreover it’s the duty of the government to implement the development projects accordingly.