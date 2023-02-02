Burglars attack parents of Dharmapuri Collector, loot jewels

COIMBATORE: Burglars took away seven sovereigns of gold jewels and cash after assaulting the elderly parents of Dharmapuri Collector K Shanthi in Avinashi near Tirupur on Thursday. The Collector’s parents Krishnasamy (86) and Saraswathi (78) were residing at their farmhouse in Loorthupuram village in Avinashi in Tirupur district. “Two unidentified persons entered their house in the early morning hours and attacked Krishnasamy with an iron rod before taking away seven sovereigns of gold jewel and Rs 7,000 cash,” police said. On receiving information, the Sevur police rushed to the spot and held inquiries.