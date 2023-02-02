AU to begin short-term courses for working engineers, students

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced short-term courses on Computer-Aided Design, Computer Aided Manufacturing and Computer Aided Engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE) to working engineers and students to enrich their professional skills to suit the current industrial and research and development requirements.

Accordingly, the university has introduced 11 courses in CAD/CAM subjects including design and thinking for new product development and 3D printing and CAD using solid works. A notification was issued by Anna University, that the duration of most of the courses will be 72 hours.

However, for Integrated Engineering Software Programme on CAD/CAM, the duration would be 250 hours. The notification further said design thinking for new product development is common for all branches of Engineering, Diploma Students and Industry Personnel.

This course includes software training in Drafting, 3D Modelling, Analysis and 3D Printing. All branches of Engineering\Diploma students and industry personnel can enrol, it said.

Stating that each course will have a different fees structure, the university's notification further said that eligibility criteria for the students who possess a degree/diploma / ITI in Mechanical, Production, Manufacturing, Automobile, Aeronautical, Mechatronics, Printing, Industrial, Polymer and also Product Designers and Industrial person who wish to pursue the course.

It said the maximum number of students/industry personnel is limited to 25 members per course.