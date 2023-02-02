4 held for beating boy to death in TN de-addiction centre

CHENNAI: A day after a 14-year-old boy died in a de-addiction centre in Sholavaram, police arrested four people, including the owner of the centre, allegedly for beating the boy to death.

The arrested were identified as K Vijayakumar, the owner of the centre, employees M Yuvaraj (24), D Dillibabu (26) and R Jeevithan (50).

Police also noted that the centre did not have any clearance from the Juvenile Justice Board. Police said that the boy was allegedly beaten in the last ten days during his stay in the centre.

The victim had suffered concussion because of the beatings and succumbed to injuries inflicted on his body. The boy was a Class 7 drop out from a government school and used to wander with his friends.

The boy's mother admitted him at the de-addiction centre on January 21.

The boy's mother who saw her son's body found bruises and blood clots on his neck, shoulder and stomach. She alleged that her son was beaten by the staff.

On Wednesday, the police shut the centre and all the boys in the place were sent home with their parents.