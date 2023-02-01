Will file report within a month in Kallakurichi case, CB-CID to HC

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch and Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that they would file the final report within one month before the trial court in the suicide of a Class 12 girl in a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district.

Additional Public Prosecutor S Santhosh made this submission before Justice G Chandrasekharan while the judge was hearing a petition filed by Ramalingam, father of the deceased girl. The petitioner sought direction to conduct the investigation in a proper way and he had alleged suspicion of the death of her daughter in the school hostel.

According to the APP, the CB-CID's investigation has almost reached its conclusiveness and a final report regarding the case will be filed within a month before the trial court. The CB-CID had also submitted a report in a sealed cover before the judge.

The APP further informed the court that the prosecution has sent the mobile of the deceased girl to the forensic department. "After receiving the report of the forensic department, a final report will be submitted before the trial judge," the APP assured the High Court.

Meanwhile, Ramalingam submitted through his counsel R Sankara Subbu that his daughter's mobile phone was surrendered to the CB-CID on January 20. He stated that the autopsy report of the JIPMER medical team was not served to him.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the petitioner to approach the trial court for getting a copy of the autopsy report. The case has been adjourned by four weeks.