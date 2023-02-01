Probe into coal import scam as promised: Arappor writes to Stalin

CHENNAI: With Hindenburg report on Adani Group's fortune stirring a storm across the country, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to order investigation against the group pertaining to alleged corruption of Rs. 6,000 crore.

Recalling statements by the present government against corruptions of previous government, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said that Finance Minister categorically expressed malpractices of Tangedco that led to huge losses and debt.

"However, even after 1.5 years of assuming office, your government has so far not taken any steps to investigate the massive coal import scam of the previous government to the tune of Rs. 6,066 crore, of which around Rs. 3,000 crores of corruption was done by Adani Global Private Limited.

In the light of Hindenburg research reported recently about the network of shell firms formed outside the country, in gains even more national importance to investigate the complaint at least now as we learn that the proceeds of the coal import scan were parked by Adani Global Private Limited outside the country," he said in a complaint to the Chief Minister.

Jayaram added that inspite of strong evidence of CAG report, market prices and comparative prices with TNPL, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) has not carried out an investigation till date. DVAC, under the previous government, closed the complaint without a proper investigation. Even after several remainders to the DVAC after the formation of new government, DVAC is not taking up the investigation. Arappor Iyakkam sent similar complaints in August 2018 and April 2019.

He urged the government to carry out an investigation into the coal import scam or form a special investigation team to carry out an unbiased investigation. "It is extremely important that Rs. 6,000 crore lost by Tangedco which is parked outside the country recovered back, he urged.