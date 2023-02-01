Kumari fisherman injured in Iranian pirates attack off Saudi coast

MADURAI: A 37-year-old fisherman J Rajesh Kumar, resident of Rajakkamangalamthurai, Kanniyakumari district came under attack in international waters by pirates while he along with four fellow fishermen was engaged in deep sea fishing. They were employed by Saudi national Khadham Hasham. They sailed for fishing from Kathipp harbour on January 21 and on the next day at around 28 nautical miles off Saudi Arabia’s coast they experienced a situation as life threatening when the Iranian sea pirates opened fire at them, Fr Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) said on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Kanniyakumari Collector. When the fishermen who hid in the boat came out, they were shocked to see their companion Rajesh Kumar heavily wounded in the firing. The sudden attack left the victim hit hard on his left eye. The fellow fishermen then requested help from the Saudi Coast Guard to evacuate the wounded fisherman to Muscat Government Hospital for treatment. Currently, Rajesh Kumar is undergoing treatment.