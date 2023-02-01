Katpadi school gets new facilities, thanks to CM

Officials initially were reluctant to hold the function in the school as it is reached by a narrow lane from the Vellore – Chittoor highway and it is possible for only one vehicle to traverse the stretch at a time. However, for the school officials, the venue is apt to host the CM’s meeting wherein he will inaugurate the rural development department’s school infrastructure development scheme estimated at Rs 800 crore through which 55 schools in Vellore district will get a total of 118 buildings at a cost of Rs 15.96 crore. The school’s mud-strewn entrance is now covered with tiles from the gate to the auditorium. As one teacher remarked, “we feel that all schools will get improved facilities if the Chief Minister uses the schools as venues for his functions.”