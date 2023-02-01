Katpadi school gets new facilities, thanks to CM
VELLORE: The long pending demands/grievances of the government boys higher secondary school at Katpadi were met overnight due to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit here on Wednesday. The teachers feel that it will be better if the CM’s functions are held in schools across the state, sources revealed.
Officials initially were reluctant to hold the function in the school as it is reached by a narrow lane from the Vellore – Chittoor highway and it is possible for only one vehicle to traverse the stretch at a time. However, for the school officials, the venue is apt to host the CM’s meeting wherein he will inaugurate the rural development department’s school infrastructure development scheme estimated at Rs 800 crore through which 55 schools in Vellore district will get a total of 118 buildings at a cost of Rs 15.96 crore. The school’s mud-strewn entrance is now covered with tiles from the gate to the auditorium. As one teacher remarked, “we feel that all schools will get improved facilities if the Chief Minister uses the schools as venues for his functions.”
In addition to all classrooms being provided with tube lights and fans, the entire campus was given a fresh coat of paint, while labs and the library were given name plates. Minister Duraimurugan accompanied by Collector Kumaravel Pandian visited the venue to oversee the ongoing works and ensured round the clock armed police security.
Vellore: Chief Minister MK Stalin will arrive at Katpadi railway station by train from Chennai around noon and proceed to the government boys higher secondary school where he will inaugurate the TN infrastructure development scheme for schools on Wednesday. The next meeting will be at 5 pm when he will arrive at VIT University to inaugurate a block named after his father and former CM M Karunanidhi. After the VIT function, CM Stalin will proceed to the Vellore Collectorate where he will interact with top police officials from Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. On day two, Thursday, CM Stalin will review the functioning of various government schemes by interacting with the collectors of the four districts.
