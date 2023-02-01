Follow 4% reservation in village asst job: PwD
CHENNAI: The persons with disabilities (PwD) demanded the implementation of 4% reservation for disabled people for the post of village assistants by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in the State.
Several disabled people protested outside Madurai Collector office and other government offices in different districts demanding strict implementation of 4% reservation and penalty on those who violate the regulations.
S Namburajan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled - Caregivers (TARATDAC) said, “A letter was sent by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to all district heads to fill up vacant posts of 2,748 village assistants in the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management by advertising at the district level and following other norms. After this, a notification was issued to fill up vacancies. However, when PwDs approached the department, there was no proper response.”
As per Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, 4% reservation for PwDs in government jobs must be ensured with 1% seats for blindness and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, locomotive disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness and multiple disabilities.
TARATDAC members say that the notification for PwD was missing.
