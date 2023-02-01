File response on plea to establish gender-neutral toilets: HC to TN

CHENNAI: The first division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file its response in a petition filed for a direction to launch gender-neutral toilets for easing transgender people to use without any disputes.

Heading the bench along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Acting Chief Justice T Raja passed the orders on hearing the petition filed by Fred Rogers. The petitioner sought direction to establish gender-neutral toilets in public places like bus stands, railway stations, schools, and temples.

According to the petitioner, since there are only gents, ladies, and physically challenged toilets existing, transgender people are often finding it hard to utilise public toilets. They are facing harassment and other disturbances when they choose to use a certain toilet as per their gender preference.

"There are about 22,364 transgender people residing in the state. However, the state has no dedicated public toilets for them. Transmen and Transwomen are unable to use the toilets designated for men and women," he added.

Recording the submissions, the judges observed that the state shall consider the issue and further asked the government to file a report on whether the toilets for physically challenged people can be declared as gender-neutral toilets.

The matter has been adjourned to February 7.