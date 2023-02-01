TamilNadu

Budget: TN MPs protest for not allocating funds for Madurai AIIMS

Tamil Nadu MP's holding bricks that read 'AIIMS'
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu MPs staged a protest on Wednesday stating that funds were not allocated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Madurai in this year's Budget.

MPs Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth, A Chellakumar, S Gnanathiraviam, S Venkatesan, and Kani K Navas raised slogans condemning Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, carrying a brick that read 'AIIMS'.

Earlier, the announcement was made in February 2015 that AIIMS medical college will be set up in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, an area was chosen for it in Thoppur, and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The financial report, which took about 90 minutes to read, covered various important aspects.

