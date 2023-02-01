50-yr-old dies in suspected tiger attack near Theppakadu

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman died in a suspected tiger attack near Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The deceased, identified by the forest department as Maari from Paadi village, had ventured into the forest area to collect firewood on Tuesday evening.

As she did not return till late in the night, her family members informed the forest department staff, who went in search on Wednesday early morning and found Maari lying dead around 200 metres from Theppakadu elephant camp.

“The nature of injuries and pugmarks suggest that she died in a suspected tiger attack,” said an official. The body has been sent for a post mortem at Gudalur Government Hospital and a compensation of Rs five lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased family.