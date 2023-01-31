Yoga instructor, driver, activists file papers on Day 1

COIMBATORE: Independent candidates stole the show on the first day of filing nominations for Erode (East) bypolls on Tuesday.

Every candidate, who turned up to file their nominations had a message to the society. An independent, Ramesh (42) from Namakkal came dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and carried a weighing scale with Rs 10, 000 in Rs 10 coins for the security deposit.

On his novel way of filing nomination, Ramesh, an yoga instructor said though Rs 10 coin is a legal tender, many do not accept it. “So, in order to create awareness among people that Rs 10 coins are a legal tender, I filed my nomination with it,” he said.

Another independent, Rajendran (61), a retired driver from TNSTC from Tiruchy also came with Rs 10 coins to drive home the message of its validity.

However, as there were some corrections in his papers, he couldn’t file his nomination.

Notably, ‘election king’ K Padmarajan filed his nomination for the 233rd time to contest in the bypoll.

Likewise, Noor Muhammed (63) from Coimbatore, filed his nominations by wearing a garland of slippers. His intention was to send home the message that he will work tirelessly for people like a slipper, if elected. A total of four persons filed their nominations on day one.