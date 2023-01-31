Will amend law to ban gutkha: Minister
COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said an amendment will be brought to the law in the Assembly, if required, to ban gutkha products.
Addressing a white coat ceremony at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, Subramanian said the state government will appeal against the High Court order quashing a notification prohibiting the sale, manufacture and transport of tobacco based products, after consulting legal experts.
“The state government is focused on completely eradicating such addictive products. The traders should stop selling them. If required, an amendment will be brought in the Assembly to ban gutkha products,” he said.
Stating that works for building a majority of urban clinics similar to Delhi’s Mohalla clinics, out of the planned 708 across Tamil Nadu are nearing completion, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement after visiting such a facility of the AAP government in Delhi.
“Works are underway only in a few clinics and they too would get over soon. Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate a record number of more than 500 clinics on February 6,” he added.
