TNSTC announces special buses for Thaipusam, Pournami: Check routes

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Thaipusam and Pournami, special buses are to run from Palani to Tiruvannamalai in all the transport corporation zones across Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the Transport Corporation has decided to run special buses from Salem Division to Palani, Vadalur and Tiruvannamalai.

The department runs special buses during festivals and regular holidays. Accordingly, Thaipusam and Pournami are to be celebrated on the coming February 5. Transport officials have announced that these special buses will be operated from February 4 to 6.