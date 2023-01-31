TN govt to appeal against HC order quashing ban on sale of gutkha

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu government will appeal against the Madras High Court order quashing the ban on the sale, manufacture and transport of tobacco-based products, including gutkha, State Health Minister M Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Subramanian told reporters here that the traders' body should understand the ill effect of consuming such products, including threat to lives and also livelihood.

He was replying to a specific question on the demand by the traders to sell products in stores now.

The state government has decided to go for an appeal in the Supreme Court after taking legal opinion and consulting experts.

If necessary, an amendment will be brought to the legislation in the assembly session, Subramanian, who was here to participate in a college function, said.

The Madras High Court had last week quashed the 2018 notification issued by the state government, prohibiting the sale and manufacture of gutkha and pan masala in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will issue appointment orders to 130 doctors in Siddha, Ayurveda and Homeopathy departments, 16 compassionate appointments in health department, regularisation of 520 timescale staff nurses on February 3, he said.

Of the Rs.2.76 crore medical equipment meant for various hospitals in the State, as announced in the last budget, Rs. 56 lakh worth devices were given to the ESI Hospital here today, he added.