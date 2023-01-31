Stalin launches two new shore unloaders set up at VOC Port

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the two new shore unloaders built by Tangedco at VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 325 crore to handle larger coal-carrying ships.

An official release said that with the setting up of the new shore unloader at the Port, Tangedco would be able save Rs 80 crore a year with the reduction in the expense of coal handling fees.

Due to the new equipment, it would be able to unload coal from six to eight cargo ships with a coal-carrying capacity of 70,000 to 75,000 tons a month, it said, adding that as it could unload the large quantity of coal at a short span of time, the coal handling charges would come down from Rs 700 per ton to Rs 540 per ton resulting in a saving of Rs 80 crore a month for the Tangedco.

It said that earlier it was handling 10 to 12 cargo ships with 50,000 to 55,000 tons capacity a month at the VOC port. To ensure uninterrupted power generation at Thoothukudi Thermal Power Plant (5X210 MW) and to meet the growing power demand, it was decided to set up two new shore unloaders which could help handle large coal cargo ships in a short time.

Stalin opened the shore unloader at VOC Port from the Secretariat in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Rights Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and Electricity department additional chief secretary Ramesh Chand Meena.