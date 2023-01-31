Special sub-inspector suspended for disrespecting national anthem

COIMBATORE: A special sub-inspector (SSI) was placed under suspension in Namakkal on Tuesday for remaining seated and speaking over phone, when the national anthem was played at a government event on January 28. Namakkal district SP C Kalaiselvan issued the suspension order after the video of SSI Siva Prakasam remaining seated and speaking over phone, when the national anthem was played, was circulated on social media. Soon after the incident, Siva Prakasam was shunted to Armed Reserve from Paramathivelur station. He was deployed for bandobast duty at the welfare aid distribution function presided over by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at ‘Bommaikuttaimedu’.