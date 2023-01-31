No confusion in naming candidate: Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Former minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said there is no confusion prevailing in the announcement of AIADMK’s candidate for Erode (East) bypolls. Speaking to reporters after chairing a discussion with party functionaries on bypolls, Sengottaiyan said that good news regarding candidate announcement is awaiting the voters after opening the party’s election office on Wednesday. Alleging that names of 5,000 voters, who were dead, have figured in the voters list, Sengottaiyan said the AIADMK will raise the issue with the Election Commission after gathering their details. “There are huge discrepancies in the voters list as our field study revealed that up to 30,000 people have moved out and efforts have been taken to know their whereabouts,” he said. “People desire for a change and the Erode East bypoll is being held at the right time. The bypoll results will echo in the Parliamentary polls too,” he said. Earlier, the flying squad of the election department visited the marriage hall, where the party’s meeting was held and warned of action for holding the meeting without permission. The party functionaries took permission and continued.